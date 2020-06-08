Havelock man arrested on drug charges after illegal narcotics sales

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested on drug charges after reports of illegal narcotics sales in the area of Havelock, police said.

While conducting an ongoing investigation into the distribution of illicit narcotics, the Havelock Police Department Investigation Division identified Daryl Hill of Havelock, as an individual engaged in the illegal sale and delivery of heroin.

Officials said, controlled purchases were conducted from Hill during the course of the investigation.

On June 5, Hill was arrested and charged with the following crimes and was subsequently placed under a $1,000,000 bond.

Hill was charged with:

Five counts of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Sch. I (Heroin)

12 counts of Trafficking in Heroin

Four counts of Maintaining a Dwelling or Vehicle for the Keeping or Selling of Narcotics

Five counts of Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver within 1000 feet of school.

Five counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.