Havelock man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) A Havelock man has been charged following an investigation of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On September 15, the Havelock Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division was notified that a subject identified as Jesse Joseph McLain III of Havelock, had been inappropriately communicating with a juvenile, detectives said.

During his communication, McLain allegedly requested explicit photographs from the unidentified juvenile.

Detectives made contact with McLain at his residence and, through the investigation, it was discovered that McLain was in possession of multiple child exploitation materials.

McLain was arrested and charged with four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and issued a $75,000 bond.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.