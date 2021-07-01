Havelock man convicted of multiple drug offenses

RALEIGH, N.C. – A federal jury convicted a Havelock man on charges of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin, four counts of distributing heroin and aiding and abetting, and one count of possessing with intent to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Daryl Lee Godette, 36, conspired to distribute over a kilogram of heroin in the Havelock area for approximately one year from 2018–2019. He involved several people in his scheme, including a co-defendant. In that time, Godette distributed quantities of heroin on at least four occasions.

Godette also maintained a separate residence for storing bulk amounts of heroin and preparing it for sale. A search warrant of that residence revealed over 1,200 grams of heroin and extensive drug distribution paraphernalia.

Godette, who was on federal supervised release at the time of the new offenses, faces a mandatory minimum of fifteen years in prison when sentenced in September 2021.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III accepted the verdict. Havelock Police Department, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lucy Brown and John Parris are prosecuting the case.