Havelock man faces charges after allegedly jumping airport fence

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT): A man is facing charges after he allegedly jumped a fence at the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in Craven County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Nicholas, 27, was stopped by an airline employee after entering the secure area of the airport.

Nicholas assaulted the employee and also provided a false name to responding deputies.

He’s charged with trespassing on airport property, simple assault, and resisting a public officer.

Deputies are still investigating why he entered the restricted area.

