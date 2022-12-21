HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock, its police department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office were taking part in a festive way to give back to the community.

A few lucky children in Havelock were selected to take part in “Shop with a Cop.” One child from each school in Havelock was gifted $300 to spend at Walmart. The kids chosen shopped with an officer by their side. The Havelock Police Department raised over $3,000 for this from a fundraiser.

“The school counselors for each school help us select the kids who would benefit the most from this type of event,” Christopher Morning, chief of the Havelock Police Department.

Morning added that this was a way to show the community that they care.

“My favorite part was like looking all over … I got like jewelry and toys,” said Erica Black, a fourth grader.

This is the Havelock Police Department’s fifth year doing “Shop with a Cop” and they plan to continue the tradition for years to come.