Havelock police looking for elementary school break-in suspect

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Police are looking for a man involved in a break-in reported at an elementary school in Havelock.

The Havelock Police Department responded to Graham A. Barden Elementary School on October 28 in reference to a breaking and entering and larceny of a small quantity of money stolen from the cafeteria.

The investigation revealed a suspect on the school’s security camera system.

During the late evening hours of October 26, the suspect was walking the hallway of the school.

If you have any information contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212 or by anonymous email at https://www.havelocknc.us/departments/police/tips/ or by contacting the Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.