HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place.

Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of respect for the family and privacy issues, no further details will be provided at this time.”

Police also said there is no threat to the public. A police presence was reported at the corner of Sanders Lane and McCotter Boulevard and will stay there until the situation is resolved, officials said.