Havelock police seeking public’s help finding runaway

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenage girl.
Lyra Arcalas is 16, 5-foot-2 and between 115-125 pounds. She has long hair and wears braces. It is possible she is in the New Bern area. She was last seen May 24 waring a black and white T-shirt and black shorts.
If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, please contact the Havelock Police Department at (252) 447-3212, by anonymous email at https://www.havelocknc.us/departments/police/tips/ or by contacting the Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.