HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The Havelock Police Department is trying to identify a person of interest in several breaking and entering cases.

Police said the cases were reported in the Woodhaven subdivision.

Havelock PD

If you have any information contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.

You can also send an anonymous email at https://www.havelocknc.us/departments/police/tips/