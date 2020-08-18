Havelock Police warn people about identity theft scam

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Havelock Police are warning people about a potential scam in the area, a scam where crooks are posing as police.

The crook said they were a Havelock Police Officer, and told the intended target they were an identity theft victim.

The impersonator told the target to buy gift cards from a store and read off the card numbers.

The crook did what is known as ‘spoof’ the caller ID, falsely showing the call was from Havelock Police.

Chief Marvin Williams say this a first for this department.

He says no one in law enforcement would tell someone to buy gift cards.

“We just ask the public if they are aware or they are involved or if they fall victim to something like this, or if they’re even contacted, to give us the information and we’ll do our best to catch the perpetrator,” said Williams.

The chief says the target knew better and did not fall victim to the crime.

In North Carolina, someone convicted of impersonating a police officer can face a $5,000 fine or a year in jail.