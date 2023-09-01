HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Another sewage spill has been reported in Havelock, the biggest on record.

The City of Havelock reported a discharge of untreated water on Thursday of an estimated 123,000 gallons into Joe’s Branch. Officials said in a media release the spill occurred at manhole G166 at 202 Pineview St. and manhole P43 on the corner of Webb Boulevard and Hwy. 70.

The NC Department of Environmental Quality of Water Resources was notified on Thursday of the spill and was reviewing the incident.

The city has had its problems in recent years with sewage spills. Three were reported in the first two months of 2023 and totaled around 43,000 gallons. Those were reported on Jan. 15, Jan. 23 and Feb. 6.

On July 21, the city reported a spill estimated at 87,000 gallons. Sound Rivers reported it as the biggest spill it has ever recorded. A week later, the city retracted the notice, saying an investigation was conducted by the city and water samples were taken. The city found there was no wastewater released. NCDEQ’s Division of Water Resources determined the flow was groundwater and not a sanitary overflow.