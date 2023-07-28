HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock has retracted its latest sanitary sewer overflow report after an investigation.

A press release on Friday from Havelock City Manager Chris McGee provided more details about a report of 87,000 gallons of sewage that was reported to have been released behind 132 E. Main St., between manholes G241 and G307, on July 19. The spill was reported to the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources after it was initially determined it went into the East Prong of Slocum Creek

An investigation was conducted by the city to learn more about the spill. It was initially believed the spill was caused by a contractor’s heavy machinery damaging the line. The city checked out the line and determined it was not broken.

Water samples were taken and on Thursday, the city found out there was no wastewater released. NCDEQ’s Division of Water Resources determined the flow was groundwater and not a sanitary overflow.

McGee said in the media release, “The City was cleared to resume operations to return the line to service and continue the project of replacing lines. The City regrets any confusion or concern that arose from this event, but be assured that the City of Havelock is committed to ensuring that all infrastructure work is completed in a manner that is safe to its citizens, workers and the environment, and is in concert with required State protocols.”