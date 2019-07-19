Havelock to host ‘National Night Out’ event

Public agencies and local non-profits in Havelock and at MCAS Cherry Point will host a 2019 National Night Out event in August, to meet residents and help people stay safe.



Havelock’s 2019 National Night Out event will take place at Walter B. Jones Park, located at 2 Governmental Avenue, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Free Little Caesars Pizza, hotdogs, drinks, water, Crystal Coast Kettle Corn and Kona Ice will be available, and Havelock Police will give away 400 school supply gift bags to children on a first-come-first-serve basis.



The Tim Clark Band will perform a live concert from 6 pm to 7 pm. at the park.



Havelock officials say the 2019 National Night Out events is a way to help local crime-fighting groups and victim advocacy groups share information on their services, and to allow residents to share information and stories with each other.

Participating organizations will include the Craven County Smart Start, Drug Reduction programs, Havelock Pregnancy Center, M.A.D.D., Promise Place, Coastal Women’s Shelter, Civil Air Patrol, Mental Health Services, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, and other local groups.