Hazardous material exercise to be conducted at Old Cherry Hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A hazardous material exercise will be conducted at the old Cherry Hospital campus on December 9.

Officials said there will be no impact to patients or staff at the new Cherry Hospital.

No hazardous materials will be released and there is no threat to public safety.

The exercise will involve personnel from Cherry Hospital, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro Fire Department, Goldsboro Police Department, and Wayne County Emergency Management.

It is an exercise designed to prepare first responders from partner agencies to respond to real-world events.