KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) In Lenoir County, the Kinston Community Health Center is hosting a free drive-thru COVID testing.

It is happening every Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. until November 30.

The tests are free of charge and no appointment is needed.

The testing site is open for anyone who would like to be tested.



The testing results get reported to the Department of Health and Human Services.

With flu season around the corner, officials are encouraging everyone to get tested.