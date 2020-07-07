Health Department begins offering free COVID-19 community testing

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Department, in partnership with Pitt County Emergency Management and Vidant Medical Center, will begin offering COVID-19 testing on July 13 at numerous drive-through community sites in Pitt County.

Individuals will be tested in their cars; however, walk-up services will be provided if needed.

Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) is supporting these testing sites so there is no cost to individuals.

Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 years of age be tested by their primary healthcare provider.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

Appointments can be made by calling 252-902-2449.

Individuals must bring a photo identification card and will also be required to complete a Consent Form at the testing site prior to being tested.

Additional testing sites for the above dates are being confirmed and will be promoted on the Pitt County website at www.PittCountyNC.gov/Coronavirus in the near future.