Health department emphasizes importance of childhood immunizations

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Carteret County Health Department reminds parents and guardians to take steps to ensure children receive the appropriate shots to protect them from vaccine preventable diseases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports a decline in routine pediatric vaccine ordering and doses administered during the COVID-19 pandemic that could be attributed to a disruption of essential health services, like immunizations, during the COVID-19 response.

This might indicate that U.S. children and their communities face increased risks for outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“It is important that children continue to be vaccinated according to recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) as soon as they are eligible. Your child’s health is essential and vaccinations have proven to be a safe and effective way for parents to provide protection for their children,” states Ellen Gillikin, RN, Carteret County Health Department Public Health Nurse.

Shots (also called vaccinations or immunizations) can prevent serious diseases like the flu, pertussis, or “whooping cough,” measles, and pneumonia.

State law, G.S. 130A-152, requires every child who lives in North Carolina to receive certain immunizations.

When children are not vaccinated, they are at increased risk and can spread diseases to others in their family and community, including babies who are too young to be fully vaccinated, and people with weakened immune systems due to cancer and other health conditions.

Vaccines work to keep our populations healthy.

This can translate to fewer hospital visits and medical costs and more available personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical resources, all of which contribute to our efforts to combat COVID-19 in Eastern North Carolina.

For more information on what shots are needed, parents/guardians should contact their child’s pediatrician or call the Carteret County Health Department at (252) 728-8550.

Additionally, North Carolina’s vaccination requirements can be found here.