Health Department establishes Naloxone Distribution site

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Health Department is now deemed as a Naloxone distribution site.

Naloxone is indicated for the complete or partial reversal of opioid overdoses induced by natural or synthetic opioids.

Health officials said, these kits will be available on an ongoing basis; however, there may be a greater need for them during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We realize that the recent Stay at Home Order may be contributing to feelings of anxiety and isolation among individuals suffering from substance use disorders. These feelings often trigger a relapse or even an overdose,” said Dr. John L. Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director.

Individuals, who qualify to receive a kit, include those who voluntarily request Naloxone and are at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose; those who are the family member or friend of a person at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose; and those who are in the position to assist a person who is at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose.

The Naloxone kits include:

A two-dose box of Naloxone nasal spray

Related nasal supplies

Educational materials related to the prevention and treatment of an opioid overdose

No appointment is needed for this service. Individuals can obtain a kit from the Pitt County Health Department on a walk-in basis, Monday-Friday, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

However, due to a limited supply kept in stock, individuals should call prior to visiting the Health Department at 252-902-2305 to ensure availability.