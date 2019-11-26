Health department links salmonella outbreak to Nashville restaurant

Breaking News
Investigation underway after ECU student found dead
by: AP

NASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Health officials say a barbeque restaurant in North Carolina may have sickened about a dozen people with salmonella.

press release from the Nash County Health Department says the operating permit for Doug Saul’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood in Nashville was suspended Friday. The statement says 14 cases of salmonella have been identified, and 10 people had visited the restaurant before they got sick.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that this is its first incident in 42 years of business. It says workers would begin sanitizing the building Monday.

The health department swabbed multiple locations in the kitchen which returned several cultures positive for salmonella. The statement says salmonella is an organism that may cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

