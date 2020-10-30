Health Department offering childhood immunization clinic on Monday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Health Department has offered drive-through immunization clinics since mid-October to help protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases and to help children meet the NC immunization law requirements.

Due to ongoing needs for this service, an additional drive-through clinic will be held on Monday, November 2 for middle and high school students.

This clinic will be held by appointment only at Pitt County Health Department located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville from 9 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are required to allow staff to assess which immunizations each child needs prior to their arrival. Kindergarten immunizations will not be offered at this drive-through clinic.

Appointments can be scheduled for both the drive-through clinic and kindergarten immunization updates, and physical assessments by calling 252-902-2449.

Pitt County Health Department is working collaboratively with Pitt County Schools and the Vidant Medical Center School Nurse Program to ensure all children are adequately immunized.

All children, whether home-schooled, attending school in-person, or by remote learning are required by state law to be immunized based on their age for certain vaccinations as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Health Director strongly recommends that “parents not delay getting their child immunized, either through the Health Department clinic or by their primary healthcare provider.

Appointment availability is limited; therefore, parents should act now,” stated Silvernail.

There is no cost for children who are eligible for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Vaccines For Children (VFC) Program.

Eligibility requirements include being younger than 19 years of age and meeting one of the following: Medicaid-eligible, Uninsured, Underinsured, or American Indian or Alaska Native. Medicaid, BCBS, and Medcost insurances will also be accepted.

Upfront payment for Menactra and Tdap will be required if the child is covered by other insurance carriers. Upfront payment cannot be accepted in the drive-through line.

Parents will be required to park and go inside to make upfront payments prior to being served.

Immunization requirements for kindergarten entry, 7th grade, and 12th-grade students can be found here.