Health department reports first COVID-19 death in Jones County

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Jones County Health Department reports the first COVID-19 associated death in Jones County.

The individual was in their 70’s with underlying medical conditions and died on April 9th from complications associated with the virus.

In order to protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the individual will be released, health officials say.

“Out thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and friends,” said Wesley P. Smith, Health Director. “This is a sad day for our community, but I want to assure everyone that the Health Department is working tirelessly to educate Jones County residents on steps they need to take to protect themselves and their loved ones from acquiring the virus. We continue to conduct contact tracing to identify anyone who came in close contact with positive cases, and instruct them to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor their health for any COVID-19 symptoms.”

Jones County residents should continue to follow the preventative measures from CDC and NC DHHS to help reduce the spread of the virus.