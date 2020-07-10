Health experts are seeing more COVID-19 cases in young people

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Counties across the state are increasing their COVID-19 testing capabilities.

Health experts are now seeing more coronavirus cases among people in their 20s and 30s.

Doctors are also starting to see new symptoms, such as headaches and abdominal pain.

Health officials in the east are taking note of these changes.

Craven County’s Health Department Director says it’s a good idea to still watch for symptoms like a fever and cough.

Scott Harrelson explains. “We’ve seen a lot of younger working age people, even children come through and some of them have been asymptomatic some of them have had mild symptoms. We still are going through the same method of isolation and quarantine but fortunately the hospitalizations in our county and in our region have declined.”

Health leaders say people in the community can help by using common sense.

The county will continue to use contact tracing as a way to monitor COVID-19 cases.