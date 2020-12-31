Health experts encourage people to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The year 2020 comes to an end Thursday night, and it’s one no one will ever forget, and because of the year’s biggest story — COVID-19 — New Year’s Eve celebrations won’t be the same.

For many, it’s a tradition to ring in the new year with family and friends, but health experts and community leaders are saying this year we need to say goodbye to 2020 safely and with one thing in mind, the coronavirus.

With many community events cancelled, people might be turning to bars and restaurants.

“I would encourage people to celebrate responsibly, to not gather in large groups, to hold some sort of alternative New Year’s celebration but to not do large gatherings,” says Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County’s health director.

Sgt. Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind people to be safe on the road.

“We need to drive safely,” Darnell said. “That means minding our speed, that means not driving impaired from any substance, whether it is alcohol or any kind of illegal narcotic. Make sure you have a driver if you have consumed.”

The coronavirus will still have an impact on 2021, but we can control how much, and with a weekend full of football coming up, Silvernail wants to remind people COVID-19 is everywhere.

“In Pitt County, for every 100 people who see testing, 10 of those have COVID-19, 1 out of 10,” Silvernail said. “If you bring people together it’s more than likely you’re going to bring somebody into that group that has COVID.”

Officials are looking to a brighter year with new tools we have to fight the pandemic such as the coronavirus vaccines. They also hope people get creative this year with COVID-safe celebrations and go into the New Year happy and healthy.