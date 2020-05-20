Health experts share advice on how to safely return to the gym

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Gyms are included in the state’s phase two reopening.

Facilities are preparing to operate with limited capacity and social distancing measures, but many people still have questions about how they can work out safely.

Health leaders say going back into a gym will increase your risk to the coronavirus, but there are precautions for people seeking to restart their exercise routine.

“Make sure your gym is doing what they can for you, meaning disinfecting not just at night but maybe even hourly or as often as they can,” says Dr. Rand McClain Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health

Using masks can help prevent the spread of covid.

Dr. McClain explains, “For the wearer of the mask it might be a good idea not because of the maybe 20% reduction in risk of some of the particles being inhaled but really because it reminds you not to touch your face, which is another major source of transmission.”

If you haven’t worked out for a while, pace yourself to prevent injury.

Staying healthy when you’re not at the gym is also vital.

“Getting enough rest is important, staying hydrated is important, not over indulging in alcohol is important. Keeping a nutrition based diet so that your immune system if you are exposed will keep you safe,” says Dr. McClain.

Gyms are encouraging their members to continue following social distancing and hygiene guidelines.