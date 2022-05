TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Time for a check-up.

On Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Jones County Civic Center will host a health fair for senior citizens.

This Senior Health Fair will allow seniors to get free health check-ups like blood pressure checks, cholesterol, and nutrition assessment plus much more.

This health fair will be held at 832 NC Hwy 58 in Trenton.