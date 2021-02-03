Health leaders say COVID could spread on Super Bowl Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Health officials in the East are keeping an eye on new COVID variants in the U.S.

The virus and its different forms aren’t their biggest worry, it’s an event many Americans look forward to every year.

“This Sunday scares me,” said Dr. Mike Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health. “We know through the pandemic that holiday weekends or major Sunday’s have led to spread.”

The normalcy of watching the big game on Super Bowl Sunday does have some positive effects.

“I think the American people needed football for their mental health, which has been largely overlooked in this,” said Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County’s health director.

Health leaders in the East want people to think twice before they invite friends over to watch the Super Bowl.

“Don’t gather with people you don’t live with or don’t frequently have contact with,” said Silvernail.

They also say you should ditch the shareable favorites like chips and dip.

“Shared serving utensils could be a vehicle for spread at a gathering,” said Silvernail.

Cutting down gatherings is especially important with new COVID variants making their way to North Carolina.

“Getting less virus in the environment decreases the chances of having these variants come here,” said Waldrum.

Waldrum and Silvernail both think the vaccine will continue to be effective against any new strains of COVID-19.