Healthcare workers and first responders continue the COVID19 fight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health care workers and first responders are working day-in and day-out to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameron Rogister is a registered nurse at Vidant Medical Center.

“We experience stress everyday. This is just sort of a different type of stress,” she says.

She’s doing what she can to help people fighting coronavirus, and she’s eager for this fight.

She tells 9OYS, “getting up and going to the hospital is easy when you know you’re going to do something for someone that is really going to make a difference in their day.”

Some of her concerns? Patients and family members isolated from each other because of hospital health restrictions.

“I can’t imagine being a patient and not having my family over there right now, but just know we are doing our best to take really good care of them and you know keep them in contact with their family,” she says.

Rogister hopes people see the value of measures to flatten the curve of this virus.

She says, “It’s so important right now for everybody to be doing their part and coming together as a community but also protecting each other and staying safe.”

She’s also appreciative of acts of kindness from people in the community.

“It makes us feel great and you know makes us want to keep fighting the fight and doing the things to protect everyone so it’s awesome and we really appreciate it,” explains Rogister.

Many businesses, like First Watch restaurant in Greenville, are donating meals to fuel up healthcare workers like Rogister for their ongoing coronavirus fight.

“Knowing that this isn’t the way things are always going to be and that we are going to make it through this and we’re going to make it through together,” says Bob Frame, President of Vim Holdings Inc.

Many hospitals are also in need of personal protective equipment donations, they’re turning to the community for donations.

It’s important to keep in mind that these essential workers need support right now, we can best do that by following guidelines and staying home.