WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County emergency services director who was involved in a serious crash in June “continues to make progress towards removal from the ventilator,” his family said in a post to Facebook on Friday.

On the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page was posted the following update:

“Carnie continues to make progress towards removal from the ventilator. He was off for 8 hours yesterday and is 5 hours into a 12-hour goal for today. Medical staff is using various tools to closely monitor his respiratory effort, to include chest x-rays, as he continues to exercise his ability to breath unassisted for longer periods of time.”

Hedgepeth was seriously injured while riding his motorcycle in western Pitt County on June 20. He has been at ECU Health Greenville during the recovery process.

He has served as the Beaufort County emergency services director since 2017.

“Carnie continues to maintain his vitals well but remains in a comatose state. (Eyes closed, little facial expressions, and without verbal commands.) However, he continues to hold and squeeze our hands, and moves his legs often.

“We are so thankful for God’s provisions, and we are constantly reminded of just how many ways he does so. From the abundance of prayer and support that all of you have given, to the impact that scripture and songs of worship that we have heard so many times before now has on our hearts.”

You can also follow Hedgepeth’s progress on the Beaufort County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.