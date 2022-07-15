GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The family of Carnie Hedgepeth expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming” support they’ve received from the community while he’s been recovering from serious injured he suffered in a June accident.

Hedgepeth is Beaufort County’s emergency services director, and is also a pastor at Arthur Christian Church.

“We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming response to our request for restaurant gift cards,” the latest update from the Hedgepeth family reads. “They are proving to be very useful in our daily lives, and we feel that we have a sufficient number of cards to sustain our needs in the near future. As we continue to proceed with rehabilitation and recovery options, and the uncertainties of what may or may not be covered by insurance, we would like to shift the means in which future donations are provided from restaurant gift cards to traditional financial contributions.”

Contributions can be made securely through this GoFundMe page. Additionally, the family said prepaid cards or cash can be delivered to the following locations (checks should be made payable to Melody Hedgepeth):

Deborah Marshburn

Phone: 252-327-0841

Email: Deblynn0117@gmail.com

Mail: 1814 Fishpond Road, Farmville, NC 27828

Arthur Christian Church / Ashley Capps

Phone: 252-916-9385

Email: ajc1128@hotmail.com

Dropbox: 2616 Fire House Road, Bell Arthur, NC 27811

Mail: PO Box 579, Bell Arthur, NC 27811

Beaufort County Office of Emergency Services / Chris Newkirk

Email: chris.newkirk@beaufortcountync.gov

Dropbox / mail: 1420 Highland Drive, Washington, NC 27889

“Carnie remains nonverbal with varying levels of responsiveness,” the latest update from the Hedgepeth family reads. “However, the medicine regimen he is receiving for his head injuries, along with his physical and occupational therapy sessions seem to be helping to stimulate more responses. He continues to periodically open his eyes and he is actively moving his extremities more, rubbing his face and eyes with his hands, bending his legs, etc.

“Carnie did sustain a small cut in his upper airway from the repetitive interventions he has received since being removed from the ventilator. Medical staff is actively monitoring this injury for infections and taking the necessary actions to control any bleeding that occurs.”

Carnie’s Community

A Facebook page where people can submit videos in which they offer support and encouragement for Hedgepeth is growing in popularity. The group was nearing 500 members as of Friday night.

The group was organized by Brittney Sutton, a friend of the Hedgepeth family.

“Any kind of patient with a brain injury, if they can hear familiar voices, hear familiar sounds, see faces when they have their eyes open, it can help with their healing,” Sutton said. “So I was like, why don’t I start a Facebook page for all his friends and family to post videos of them just talking to him, letting him know we’re praying for him.”

The videos seem to be making a difference.

“She plays them for him all the time, every day and she can tell there’s something… that he’s having his good days,” Sutton said. “When he has his open, he’ll watch. He’s still unresponsive but this past Sunday he was able to hold his eyes open for an entire service. “