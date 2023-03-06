KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A few Kinston residents are putting together a project that will help keep the streets clean.

“Adopt a Block” is a clean-up day in Kinston. Organizers of the event are looking for more people to sign up and participate in “Clean Up Downtown Kinston Day.” Currently, there are four teams signed up with 16-20 teams needed to cover all the ground.

“It’s what we need to do to clean up. The city doesn’t have the resources to constantly maintain those sorts of things,” said Leon Steele, the Downtown Kinston Revitalization director.

The event will take place on March 25th at 9 am. To volunteer, click here to contact Leon Steele.