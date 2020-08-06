Help sought with tornado relief efforts as recovery phase begins in Bertie County

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) Recovery efforts are officially underway in Bertie County.

Following Governor Roy Cooper’s visit here on Wednesday, families have begun picking up the pieces that Isaias left behind.

Damage assessment numbers reveal that 26 homes have perished, and 8 homes are still standing but deemed unsafe for occupancy.

As of Thursday morning, approximately 200 other homes have sustained damage, but are not considered unsafe for occupancy.

The majority of the homes impacted are located in the Cedar Landing Community also known as “The Neck.”

An EF-3 tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Those who have been displaced are being urgently asked to call the Storm Recovery Hotline at 794-6144.

If the phone lines are busy, citizens are asked to keep trying until their information is personally received by a live staff member.

A Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund has been set up for victims of the tornado, as well as Isaias, at the Self-Help Credit Union branch on 302 W. Granville Street in Windsor.

All donations will provide storm victims with food, temporary housing, and personal assistance, and will be administered by Bertie County.

Donations can be made to the Relief Fund via PayPal by going to paypal.me/BertieStrong.

A donation button is also available on the County’s website.

Donations to the Relief Fund may also be dispersed by mail to the branch directly, or to Bertie County: ATTN: Morning Road Tornado Relief Fund, PO Box 530, Windsor, NC 27983.

Organizations already on the ground, and their phone numbers, include The Samaritan’s Purse (252-217-9724), Team Rubicon (252-670-9384), The American Red Cross (252-508-5667), Baptist Men (252-536-9701), and the United Methodist Men (336-207-8358).

In addition, the Baptist on a Mission will be feeding storm victims hot meals, drive-thru style, beginning Saturday through August 14 at the County’s point of distribution site in the Cedar Landing Community at Cedar Landing Baptist Church located at 426 Cedar Landing Road in Windsor.

Lunches will be served from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Bertie County’s Donation Center for goods also opened Thursday at the Bertie Early College High School located at 819 Governors Road in Windsor.

Donations will be accepted Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. until further notice.

A list of needed donations is available on the Bertie County Government Facebook page.

To request a damage assessment, citizens are asked to utilize the Storm Recovery Hotline at 794-6144.