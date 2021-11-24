Helping the community through food drive ahead of Thanksgiving

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – People waited in the comfort of their own cars for over an hour ready to receive food boxes for Thanksgiving at Grainger stadium.

This morning was full of smiles in the parking lot of the stadium on Grainger Avenue. Before getting food boxes, goodie bags were delivered to the cars while waiting. Local organizations partnered together for this food drive to help anyone in the community.



“We have seen the organizations that have partnered to do this have seen a lot of ore different need than before and again I think it’s all due to covid. And so it’s important to be here, get your food for your families, because prices are so high now, its important to come out here and help and show that our community is supporting the community’s need,”said Anna Kinsey, Director of Community Development at Kinston Community Health Center.



The United Health and the Wood Ducks mascot, as well Kinston Mayor Don Hardy were there to provide a little entertainment. Foodbank of Central and Eastern NC packaged over 1000 boxes.

Once the truck arrived, it was all hands on deck.



The boxes were full of produce and non-perishable items to help families this holiday season.

People in line waiting pulled up to the table, told how many people they were feeding and the bag of food went straight in their car.



“We are here, we are supporting our community, and make sure they get what they need in the time they need it during this holiday season,” said Kinston Mayor, Don Hardy.



Mayor Don hardy also said What better time for the community to come together like this than on Thanksgiving Eve.