Here are some of the new North Carolina laws going in to effect in 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With a new year comes new legislation passed by the North Carolina General Assembly that residents should look out for.

Raise the Age

The new “Raise the Age” law no longer charges 16 and 17 year-olds as adults for non-violent crimes.

North Carolina is one of the last states to approve this legislation.

Courts still have discretion in certain cases.

Cases concerning motor vehicles or driving while impaired will still be handled in adult court.

This move would put thousands more in the juvenile system, prompting increased training for law enforcement officers, and a push for more funding in juvenile centers.

Death by Distribution

In the continued fight against the Opioid Crisis, new legislation punishes drug dealers who sell to people that overdose.

They could face several years in prison.

This new law stands even if prosecutors cannot prove the person acted with malice.

Other laws include:

Victims of child sexual abuse can sue for civil damages up to the age of 28. Victims older than 28 are now included in a one time window from 2020 until 2021 to sue for civil damages.

Overturning a 1979 court ruling, women are now lawfully able to revoke sexual consent after giving it. The new law also strikes down a 2008 court decision that said assault laws don’t apply to people incapacitated because of their own actions.

Increased criminal penalty for people who assault officers or first responders with a gun

Increased punishment for people who don’t abide by the “Move Over” law

Misdemeanor punishment for motorists that go around road blocks protecting drivers from flooded areas