GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new way to support Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth as he recovers from serious injuries he suffered in an accident back in June.

In a new Facebook group called “Carnie’s Community,” people can submit videos in which they offer support and encouragement for Hedgepeth’s recovery.

Brittney Sutton, a friend of the Hedgepeth family, said she created the group to “spark more healing” for Carnie.

“Hearing your voices and seeing your faces will spark so much healing for him and support for the family!” the group’s description reads. “Add friends, family, coworkers anyone and just post videos or anything you would like to share and show him how much we love him and pray for God to just heal him completely.

Hedgepeth’s family shared a positive report on his recovery Saturday.

“Carnie has had a good day today,” the update reads. “He continues to crack his eyes open periodically and has moved his feet a lot. He is still being given antibiotics for his infection, which seem to be helping. His fever is down, and his clamminess has diminished. Even though he continues to be nonverbal and mostly unresponsive, he generally looks as if he felt better today.”