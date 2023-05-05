NEW BERN, NC, Join the Historical Society as they celebrate their 100th Anniversary and showcase New Bern’s enduring beauty with a very special 2023 Heritage Homes Tour, May 12 & 13. This beloved annual event is only possible with the loyal support of title sponsor Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS.

The 2023 self-guided tour includes very exceptional homes in the Downtown and Riverside Historic Districts, ranging from glorious to tiny, from 19th century to restorations in progress. These are livable family homes with rich stories and diverse architecture that illustrate New Bern’s amazing history. Add creative floral arrangements, live music, gardens in bloom, historical churches, and a very special 1920s themed garden party to the mix for an unforgettable tour!

New Bern Historical Society’s Executive Director, Mickey Miller explains, “This year’s tour is a feast for the senses! It highlights New Bern’s wonderful diversity of architecture, with exciting homes including a converted chapel, charming bungalows, and the grand Blades House.”

In addition to remarkable homes, you’ll be fascinated by working artists, notably the Plein Air group, and musicians performing on porches. Your day will be full! Your map, which is your ticket, will guide you to all these delights.

Tickets, good for both days, are available at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets, by calling 252-638-8558, or by visiting the New Bern Historical Society at 511 Broad St. in New Bern. Beginning April 10, tickets are also available at Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven Street; Harris Teeter, 3565 MLK Blvd.; and Harris Teeter, Carolina Colours. Tickets are $20 for adults through May 11. Beginning May 12 adults are $23. Active-duty military and family members, students

under 23, and Historical Society members are $16. Groups of more than 10 are also $16 each.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.