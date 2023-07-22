Electric grill vs. charcoal: Which should you get?

BEAUFORT, N.C. — Beaufort Ace Home Center will be hosting the first Heroes Backyard Grilling Challenge on August 5.

First responders, military and veterans’ grilling teams are invited to show off their skills to compete for great prizes including a Traeger Timberline XL Wood Pellet Wi-Fi Grill, Blackstone Outdoor Griddle and Weber Premium Charcoal Grill.

Proceeds will be used to purchase training equipment for the Beaufort Fire Department. Additional proceeds will benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network affiliate, the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

“At Beaufort Ace Home Center, we are committed to our local community and appreciate our first responders,” said Tommy Simpson, owner of Beaufort Ace Home Center. “We were made aware of this need of the Beaufort Fire Department and wanted to help. Also, we have had a long-running relationship with the Children’s Miracle Network and are happy to be able to raise money that goes to them right here in Eastern North Carolina.

“We hope everyone will come out for this fun grilling event and help honor and support all our first responders, military and veterans; plus support the Beaufort Fire Department and our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital,”

Set up for grilling competitors begins at 5 am on August 5. Grills start at 6 am and stop at 2 pm for the judging.

Click here to enter the competition and download your entry form. Or you can pick up an entry form at Beaufort Ace Home Center. Entry fee is $50, and checks are to be made payable to Beaufort Ace Home Center. Checks can be dropped off at Beaufort Ace Home Center or mailed to them at 1511 Live Oak Street, Beaufort NC 28516

Completed Entry forms can be dropped off at the store or faxed to 252-728-3114 or scanned to kimberly@beaufortace.com.

The public is invited to come out on August 5 to watch the competition and support the Beaufort Fire Department, our First Responders, Military and Veterans and the Children’s Miracle Network.