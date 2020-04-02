High demand in Onslow County curbside grocery pick-up

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is trying to help as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday morning, hundreds of people picked up groceries for free at seven locations across the area.

County administrators say they were able to provide more than 27,000 individual meals.

But the bags of groceries were gone after 30 minutes of being open to the public. Churches serving as distribution sites had to turn people away.

One organizer said people were in their cars, waiting in line, as early as 6:30 a.m.

“My first reaction is that we have a lot of people in need in the county,” said Randy Hall, member of Calvary Church.

Once the food was gone at Enon Chapel Baptist Church, organizers began to give out food from their own pantry. Eventually, they too, had to tell people there was no more food available.

The curbside grocery pick-up was made possible because of Onslow County, grocery stores, and donations.

The county is planning on hosting a similar event. No word yet on a specific.

Onslow County always welcomes donations. You can drop them off at the county’s senior services building at 4024 Richlands Hwy in Jacksonville. ​