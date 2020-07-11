High Point police swarmed by ‘hostile crowd’ of about 50 people after drug bust, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) High Point police were swarmed by an angry crowd after searching a home on Campbell Street, according to police.

On Thursday, police responded to search an address on the 1100 block of Campbell Street.

At the scene, police say numerous angry people began showing up until “a hostile crowd of approximately 50 people had taken over the street in front of the residence.”

As officers were trying to leave after the arrests, police say several large disturbances broke out.

Police say the crowd began blocking the roadway and swarming a patrol vehicle, preventing it from leaving.

Officers tried to disperse the crowd and ultimately used pepper spray.

During the search, police seized 85.5 grams of heroin and 15.2 grams of marijuana.

Joshua Lee Spears, 26, of High Point, and Terria Nicole Barnes, 31, of High Point, were both arrested.

They were both charged with felony trafficking heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Spears received a $200,000 secured bond, and Barnes received a $150,000 secured bond.