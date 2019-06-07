Higher temps could mean higher energy costs this summer season

Energy service providers are offering suggestions on ways to cut down cooling costs this summer.

Specialists have noticed a spike in costs due to the 90 degree weather we experienced in May.

Employees with Greenville Utilities say if you want to lower some of your cooling costs this year it is all about preventative maintenance.

They say ideally you want to keep your thermostat on the highest comfortable setting. They suggest 78 degrees when you are home, and when you leave, they suggest bumping it up to around 80 degrees.

You can also set your thermostat on a programmable schedule.

Turning the fan setting on “auto” is also suggested.

“The 95 plus degree heat that we currently experienced in May – we had a little stretch there,” said Jonathan Sergeant, energy services specialist, GUC. “You will see just on cooling costs an increase because of longer run times.”

Keeping your air filter cleaned is another way you can lower costs this season. A dirty air filter can equate to as much as a 15 percent added cost just for cooling.

Make sure you also keep your blinds closed to block out as much outside heat as possible.

If you are a Greenville Utilities customer you can reach out to them for a free energy audit. If you are not a GUC customers, reach out to your energy service provider, and they will be able to point you in the right direction.