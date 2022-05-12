GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities.

An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in five major cites in Eastern North Carolina: Jacksonville, Greenville, New Bern, Goldsboro and Rocky Mount. The details were gathered using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. National numbers for each job are only listed once since the job appears for multiple ENC cities.

Jacksonville

#10. Preschool teachers, except special education

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,940

– #455 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

#9. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,690

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#8. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $38,850

– #304 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

#7. Paralegals and legal assistants

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,600

– #371 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

#6. Respiratory therapists

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,710

– #369 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#5. Physical therapist assistants

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,480

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#4. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,210

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#3. Computer network support specialists

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,340

– #355 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

#2. Avionics technicians

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,000

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#1. Dental hygienists

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $67,880

– #377 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

New Bern

#10. Preschool teachers, except special education

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,550

– #491 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

#9. Veterinary technologists and technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#8. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $39,040

– #295 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

#7. Paralegals and legal assistants

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,410

– #378 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

#6. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,680

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

#5. Radiologic technologists and technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,530

– #431 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

#4. Physical therapist assistants

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,830

– #197 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#3. Avionics technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $65,810

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

#2. Dental hygienists

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $68,160

– #373 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

#1. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

New Bern, NC

– Annual mean salary: $88,380

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

Greenville

#16. Preschool teachers, except special education

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,780

– #463 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

#15. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $34,570

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

#14. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $40,500

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

#13. Chemical technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,070

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

#12. Paralegals and legal assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $44,970

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

#11. Medical equipment repairers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,540

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#10. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,540

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#9. Respiratory therapists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,710

– #299 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

#8. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,320

– #270 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

#7. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,570

– #182 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

#6. Occupational therapy assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,740

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

#5. Physical therapist assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,240

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

#4. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,550

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

#3. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,110

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

#2. Dental hygienists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $67,070

– #398 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

#1. Computer network support specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $76,390

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

Rocky Mount

#10. Preschool teachers, except special education

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,280

– #494 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

#9. Paralegals and legal assistants

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $40,660

– #438 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

#8. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,710

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

#7. Physical therapist assistants

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,320

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

#6. Mechanical drafters

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,760

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

#5. Respiratory therapists

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,190

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

#4. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,130

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#3. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,530

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

#2. Dental hygienists

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,930

– #402 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

#1. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Rocky Mount, NC

– Annual mean salary: $68,360

– #238 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

Goldsboro

#4. Preschool teachers, except special education

Goldsboro, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,170

– #485 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

#3. Paralegals and legal assistants

Goldsboro, NC

– Annual mean salary: $38,770

– #472 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

#2. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Goldsboro, NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,840

– #340 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

#1. Dental hygienists

Goldsboro, NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,250

– #419 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60