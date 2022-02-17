Highway Patrol investigating after woman struck by Kinston police vehicle

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation after officials with the Kinston Police Department said one of its vehicles struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

In a post on its Facebook page, officials said a patrol car was at the intersection of Washington Avenue turning south onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just after 4 p.m. A 28-year-old woman walked out into the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to UNC Lenoir Health Care to be checked for injuries. It was unclear what her status was.