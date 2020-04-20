Highway ramp closing for improvements in Craven County, closure begins Tuesday morning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A ramp onto a Craven County highway, which is being upgraded to interstate standards, will be closed to drivers beginning Tuesday, April 20.

The ramp from Business 17 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to U.S. 70 East will be closed from 6:30 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews will continue paving as part of the project to upgrade the U.S. 70 to future Interstate 42.

As a detour, drivers on Business 17 will take U.S. 70 West about one mile to the exit for Glenburnie Road and at the end of the exit ramp, drivers will take a left, cross the bridge and turn left onto U.S. 70 East.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead for their commute and slow down near the work zone.

The construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway. The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.