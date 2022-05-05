NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern Historical Society invites you to “Tee It Up Fore History” at the 3rd annual Historical Society Golf Tournament on Sunday, June 12 at the Carolina Colours Golf Club.

Executive Director Mickey Miller expects this to be a special event, full of fun. “You’ll enjoy a great day of golf, a delicious dinner and support the New Bern Historical Society all at the same time,” Miller said.

This superball tournament is open to the public, but space is limited. Golfers can sign up as an individual, couple or foursome. There are still spots open. Cost is $90 per person and includes green fees, cart, unlimited range balls, prizes, goodie bag. a lavish post-golf dinner at Carolina Colours Pavilion. Please register soon as spaces are filling up.

There are cash prizes for the first- and second-place men, women and couples and for the longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women. There are four hole-in-one prizes with a whopping $40,000 towards the purchase of a new Nissan vehicle from East Carolina Nissan for a hole-in-one on #6, and other great prizes for holes-in-one on #2, #12, and #16.



Registration opens at 11 am. Tee off, with a shotgun start, is at 1:30 pm. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11 am.

(New Bern Historical Society photo)

(New Bern Historical Society photo)

(New Bern Historical Society photo)

For information or to register, call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558 or email AdminOffice@NewBernHistorical.org or go to www.NewBernHistorical.org/golf-tournament The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. The offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or

www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.