NEW BERN, N.C. — On April 19, 2023, the New Bern Historical Society will be 100 years old! But hitting the century mark does not mean slow and doddering.

The organization is preparing to spend a whole year in celebration and has released a special 100th anniversary logo to remind people of all the exciting events coming up through 2023.

In addition to all the popular events that folks have come to expect from the Historical Society like Ghostwalk, Heritage Homes Tour and the Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour, they are planning some very special celebrations including special presentations and walking tours.

One of the most exciting is the result of a partnership with Tryon Palace. Expect to see an exceptional exhibit at North Carolina History Center Duffy Gallery Through the Looking Glass, Journey Through the Last Hundred Years scheduled to be available April-December 2023.

Watch for all the exciting happenings with the New Bern Historical Society. And watch for the special 100th anniversary logo.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Celebration is in order all through 2023. The offices are located in the historic Attmore- Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go to www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.