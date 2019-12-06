Holiday artist market in Uptown Greenville showcases local artists

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One local non profit organization is giving artists a chance to showcase their artwork.

The reception for the holiday artist market is emerge gallery’s annual holiday sale and it features handmade fine arts and crafts from more than ten local artists.

The opening reception is set up in a booth style, this allows each booth to feature one artist or business.

On display is a variety of different crafts and styles.

Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has two galleries and at the reception in one gallery artists will be present so visitors can meet and talk with them.

The back gallery will be open for people to shop and look around at the art and with the holidays around the corner, this is an opportunity to get a jump start on shopping for gifts.

“We always have like a highlight of our new opening reception so since it’s the holiday artist market pretty much it’s just the time to get any like holiday shopping out of the way and make it really unique for anybody you’re getting it for,” says Rakia Jackson, the marketing assistant at Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.

This is the perfect time to show some support to local artists in the Greenville area this holiday season.