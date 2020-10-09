Holly Ridge leaders working to expand town hall

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – Holly Ridge is a growing community in Onslow County and its leaders say their town hall needs to grow to match it.

A new facility is still in its very early stages. There are no designs or renderings, no timetables, and no estimate on the cost.

But Mayor Jeff Wenzel says the new building would have more office space, a bigger town council chamber, and more parking spaces.

The larger meeting room would mean leaders would not have to go elsewhere for gatherings.

“A lot of our town hall meetings are not well attended by the public, but every once in a while we’ll get a topic that there is a lot of public interest. when that happens we want to have facilities available that we don’t have to turn people away,” said Wenzel.

Leaders also plan to include a drive-thru to allow people to pay their utility bills.

They also want it to have showers for town workers in case of a hurricane or other natural disaster.

The town’s mayor says they hope grants will cover costs for the entire project.

Town leaders have already purchased the land behind the existing town hall for the new building.