HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Holly Ridge Mayor Jeff Wenzel said a special meeting held on Tuesday resulted in the decision to not pursue repairs at the Holly Plaza Apartment Complex where mold was found in numerous homes.

Wenzel told WNCT’s Claire Curry the Holly Ridge Town Council met and “decided to not pursue making the many repairs needed to the Holly Plaza low-income housing.” Wenzel said in addition to removing the mold, the repairs needed included roofing and new HVAC units and ducting. There are also issues with moisture barriers on the foundation and asbestos.

Wenzel said bids alone to make the repairs ranged in the area of $1.2 million. Of the 44 units at the complex, 42 had anything from normal mold growth found in bathrooms to black mold.

He also said Holly Ridge has ended its management agreement with Pendergraph, which operates the facility, citing failure to perform required duties. The organization “has offered no solution to our problem and is not approving a voucher pass-through.” There is also no information on any available state or federal funding for temporary housing, repairs or other needs. The town is currently paying $4,700 a day in total hotel costs.

The decision not to make the repairs likely means the housing will be condemned and could be torn down. No decisions have been made regarding what the next steps will be with the housing.

Wenzel said officials extended hotel allocation funds until Jan. 1 for residents to stay at Homes2Suites in Jacksonville. He also said they are honoring current lease agreements, for the 43 impacted families, which include paying:

$1,125 for a one-bedroom place

$1,440 for a two-bedroom place

$1,755 for a three-bedroom place

If the residents sign an agreement to not pursue any future litigation against the Town of Holly Ridge, Wenzel said it is offering these payments in a lump sum. If they have less than six months remaining on their lease, if they sign the agreement, they will receive six months of rent. All who sign the agreement will also receive an additional $2,000 in the lump sum for incidental expenses.