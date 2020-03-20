Holly Ridge PD to offer service to elderly, handicapped and shut-in citizens unable to leave due to quarantine

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) The Holly Ridge Police Department will be offering a service to the elderly, handicapped and shut-in unable to leave their residence due to quarantine.

From Monday to Friday from 9 am – 4 pm an elderly, handicapped or shut-in citizen may call their pharmacy, grocery store (Publix, Wal-Mart & Harris Teeter in the Surf City area) or restaurant in the Holly Ridge or Surf City area, place their order for groceries, lunch or medicines, pay for it over the phone or internet and we will pick it up and deliver it to them.

Personnel has spoken with managers at Publix, Wal-Mart & Harris Teeter, which all have grocery pick up, and they are all on board (Food Lions currently do not offer the grocery pick up or have a pharmacy).

The service is limited to the Holly Ridge city limits citizens.