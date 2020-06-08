Holly Ridge police chief demoted

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – An Onslow County town is looking for someone new to lead a police department following a three-week long investigation dismissing a former police chief of his duties.

Former Holly Ridge Police Chief Keith Whaley claims his demotion from police chief to major was related to his direction of Governor Cooper’s executive order.

In response to questions from 9OYS, Whaley says his reassignment was due to a reprimand for unsatisfactory of duties.

Whaley has been with the department for 16 years and served as police chief for three. He is disappointed in the outcome of the investigation.

“We, all the officers, have given our heart to the community & the police department and I thoroughly love the community and the support I’ve received from the citizens,” said Whaley.

Whaley was in agreement to close non-essential businesses in late-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but believes stores should’ve reopened after some time.

“Once things started opening back and people were out and about, ELBOW to ELBOW in Walmart & Lowe’s, then it is way past time to allow our small businesses to reopen. They (small businesses) were WELL prepared to follow CDC guidelines and they are not elbow to elbow. The small businesses were hurting and it’s not fair to keep them closed down!”, said Whaley.

Whaley will be second in command at the Holly Ridge Police Department and work under the Chief of Police. The town is currently seeking someone to replace Whaley.

His goal is to help mend the trust in the police department with the public, especially after recent current events.

“Not all officers are bad and we have some of the best officers around. They are extremely dedicated to the profession and to the citizens of Holly Ridge,” said Whaley.”

9OYS has reached out to the town of Holly Ridge for comment but has not heard back as of 12 p.m. Monday.