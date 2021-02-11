Holly Ridge receives $200k grant to grow industrial park

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Holly Ridge is getting money to expand Camp Davis Industrial Park. The site has gone from undeveloped property a few years ago to the home of several manufacturers.

The Camp Davis Park currently has 60 acres, divided into 11 lots, but the town is quickly running out of inventory.

The North Carolina Golden Leaf Foundation contributed $200,000 for phase II of the Camp Davis Industrial Park project. The money will develop an additional 60 acres for more businesses. With this grant, the town is halfway to having the $1.6 million it needs to begin installing sewers and roads.

Economic developers predict the project’s next phase will bring in 250 jobs and invest $25 million in the tax base. That’s expected to create demand for more services for locals and visitors.

“We’re going to need more restaurants and banks, and cleaners and all the things that would need to support additional people living and working here in Holly Ridge,” said Jeff Wenzel, the town’s mayor.

Town officials say the project’s growth will have a big impact on the town’s economy. It’s also a win-win for the people of Holly Ridge.

“The more we develop our economy, the more we develop our tax base, the lower their tax rates are going to be,” said Mark Sutherland, executive director of Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development.

Officials say Camp Davis is a prime location, right between Jacksonville and Wilmington. It’s also a few miles from the shore. Wenzel’s vision is to attract people to live, work, shop and play in Holly Ridge instead of seeing them go elsewhere.

“That way people stay here and we may even have people commute in from those outside areas,” said Wenzel.

Town leaders are seeking more grants to reach their goal of $1.6 million. They expect to begin selling lots in the next 24 months.